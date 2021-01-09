Drew McIntyre to face former WWE Champion on RAW next week and respond to Royal Rumble challenge from Goldberg

WWE released a new promotional video for Monday Night RAW next week, advertising that the show will be a "huge night" for the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. It has been announced that Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton on RAW next week in a non-title match.

Orton and the Scottish Warrior had a long and heated rivalry in the second half of 2020 over the WWE Championship. After defeating Orton at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions, Drew McIntyre lost the WWE title to The Viper at Hell in a Cell 2020. However, he quickly regained it back on the RAW before Survivor Series.

The two have a lot of bad blood between them and it will be interesting to see how things turn out this coming Monday on RAW.

Will Drew McIntyre accept Goldberg's challenge?

Last week on RAW Legends Night, Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE title against Keith Lee in the main event. However, the Scottish Warrior was in for a massive shock following his victory as Goldberg returned and went on to challenge him for the Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021 PPV.

As seen on RAW last week, Goldberg claimed that McIntyre hasn't earned his respect yet. This led to the WWE Champion taking a shot at the WWE Hall Of Famer.

According to the new RAW promotional video, the WWE Universe could see Drew McIntyre respond to Goldberg's challenge on the upcoming episode as well.