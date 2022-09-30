Drew McIntyre reflects on his match against former champion at WWE WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre has reflected on facing Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

The Scottish Warrior defeated the former United States Champion to emerge victorious. During the bout, he kicked out of the End of Days, becoming the first person in the company to do so. The event took place across two nights in the state of Texas.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Drew McIntyre stated that they were aware that the fans weren't excited about the match, but he and Happy Corbin were prepared to put on a good bout.

“I know there was a lot of people not exactly that excited about the match. … [We] said don’t worry, we’re gonna give you a heck of a match. And to hear the crowd’s response when I walked out, to hear the response during the match, to give them that match, and then the sword stunt after the match – which I was terrified wouldn’t work when I was to cut the ropes," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre says competing at WrestleMania 38 was a special moment for him

Every superstar looks forward to competing at WrestleMania, as it's the biggest event of the year. The Scottish Warrior won his first WWE Championship at The Show of Shows in 2020.

He stated that competing in this year's event was a special moment for him.

“But just the crowd in general, to have that many people cheering for me and be one with them again at WrestleMania was such a special moment for me. And since then the momentum really picked back up for McIntyre, especially leading into Clash and continuing right now and I’m planning to keep it going.”

Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, but was defeated. He's yet to have a world title run in front of a live crowd.

He is set to face Karrion Kross in a strap match at Extreme Rules 2022.

