Drew McIntyre shares his honest thoughts on facing Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 

Drew McIntyre has stated that he's excited for his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

The two SmackDown stars are set to go one-on-one at the Show of Shows next month. The Scottish star has had several matches with Corbin's ally Madcap Moss, and now he finally has the chance to get his hands on the former United States Champion.

During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Drew McIntyre responded to the negative feedback towards the bout and praised Happy Corbin's heel character.

"I’m very excited about it, personally," said McIntyre. "I’ve seen some of the comments when the match was made, the internet can be very harsh place. I appreciate all my fans around the world, their reaction is, 'Drew’s not wrestling for the title? He won the title from Brock two years along, he fought for the title last year, this year he’s fighting Corbin?!' I understand that and I appreciate that, but the way I see it is... anyone who says he’s not talented in-ring is lying to themselves."

Drew McIntyre on his future goals for his matches in WWE

Drew McIntyre has competed in numerous matches against many top stars in WWE such as The Undertaker, Goldberg and John Cena. He shared that his goal is for fans to go into his match knowing that it'll be great rather than praising it after it ends.

"My goal in the future is to make sure that prior to the match people are like, 'This is gonna be good!' said McIntyre. "Rather than afterwards saying it was amazing! That’s the goal in the future – remember when you’re insulting my match, you’re insulting me as well. On the biggest stage of all, everybody will come away from it saying, 'Wow, that match.'"

McIntyre also said that a lot of people would be taken by surprise by the bout:

"I guess it’ll surprise a lot of people online, but those who know will not be surprised because he’s a hell of an athlete. I’m comfortable with what I do. It’s the oldest story in WWE wrestling wrestling in general – two big, athletic heavyweights going at it."

Drew McIntyre is one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown, and he has what it takes to defeat Corbin at WrestleMania 38. He is also capable of making it enjoyable affair.

