Drew McIntyre finally breaks silence after walking out of WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre finally spoke up after his loss at Crown Jewel and opened up for the first time since walking out of the show without saying a word last week.

McIntyre faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at Crown Jewel 2023, and there, despite his best attempts, he was not able to come up with enough to win the match on the night. He was left frustrated, as he had been sure that he would win the match.

On the first night after the event, Drew McIntyre turned up at the show, but before he could say a word, the star was questioned about his loss. Without saying anything, McIntyre got back in the car and rode away.

Tonight, though, he was not as silent. Finally, speaking about his loss, he confronted Seth Rollins and acknowledged that he had lost, but both of them had gone about the match fairly. He shook hands with The Visionary as well, in a show of sportsmanship.

Rollins walked away from the moment as well, and it appeared that Drew McIntyre had reconciled himself to the loss without making things worse for anyone. Although there had been an expectation of a heel turn after he walked out of RAW last week, that was not the case.

