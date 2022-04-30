Drew McIntyre finally gets retribution against former Intercontinental Champion inside a steel cage on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown this week opened with a steel cage match between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre, with the latter coming out victorious.

The past few weeks have seen Sami Zayn take on a mini-feud with McIntyre post-WrestleMania. It all began when McIntyre walked into the room where Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce were having a discussion about a potential match. On the two instances where they previously clashed, Zayn ran away - even with one bout having a lumberjack stipulation.

On SmackDown this week, Drew McIntyre seemingly put an end to his feud against Sami Zayn as he defeated the three-time Intercontinental Champion inside a steel cage.

While Zayn seemed to be close to escaping the cage on numerous occasions, McIntyre would use his hair as a method of grabbing him and getting him back into the ring. The Scottish Warrior then delivered a superplex to Zayn to set up the finish. The Scotsman hit the Claymore Kick for a pinfall victory.

Is Drew McIntyre set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title soon?

WWE has delayed the McIntyre-Roman Reigns feud for a while now. While they clashed horns in an epic bout at Survivor Series 2020 without a live crowd, they haven't had an official feud. Since Reigns' run as the Universal Champion began, McIntyre has enjoyed a second WWE title reign, an important WrestleMania clash, and an eventual draft move to SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior is believed to be one of the only babyfaces who can credibly challenge Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief has run through his competition from the babyface side - including the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

It seems that after the latest episode of SmackDown, that is the direction they will be going in - especially given the confrontation that the two had. For now, the tag team title unification bout has been scrapped in favor of a six-man tag team match involving McIntyre and Reigns.

Some feel that WWE should save the match for the Principality Stadium Show in Cardiff, Wales, as it could be a potentially coronating moment for the Scotsman.

What did you make of the finish to the McIntyre vs. Zayn match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha