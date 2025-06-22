Drew McIntyre finally reacts to his WWE absence

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen in WWE since losing the Steel Cage match to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The Scottish Warrior was brutally beaten by The Archer of Infamy in a bloody contest that left McIntyre seriously injured.

Priest hit McIntyre with the Con-Chair-To, a move used by former WWE star Edge (aka Cope). After the match, it was reported that McIntyre would be out for a long time due to dealing with multiple injuries.

Since then, the former WWE Champion has been out of the spotlight. However, McIntyre has finally reacted on social media after a month-long absence. He posted a snap of his arch-rival CM Punk on X/Twitter, in which Punk can be seen holding John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown.

Moreover, what's interesting about McIntyre's post is a placard behind Punk that reads, "DM Hunk We Miss You." There's a lot of creativity involved here, as 'DM' stands for Drew McIntyre, and 'Hunk' connects McIntyre to his archrival, CM Punk. It's no secret that the two are sworn enemies. They had a fierce battle last year, where they faced off in three major matches, with Punk winning two out of them.

Check out the post below:

Maybe McIntyre isn't done with The Second City Saint and wants more of him. With Punk scheduled to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, The Scottish Warrior could make a surprise return to cost Punk the match.

Drew McIntyre recently addressed his WWE future

A wrestler's time in the ring is limited, and indeed, he or she cannot compete forever. After a certain age, superstars do have to make a call on their future. During a recent interview with Gorilla Position: Beyond The Ring, Drew McIntyre was asked about his future as a performer in WWE.

McIntyre admitted that he cannot wrestle forever and is looking for hobbies outside of pro wrestling, so he doesn't have to pursue another job after this.

"Very few. I need to get some hobbies. My wife's always on me, but apparently I can't wrestle forever, as much as I might try. So, I need to figure out what's the next step. She's always talking about business ventures and the like, and I was like, I did the one thing that I always wanted to do my entire life; I don't want to do another job. So, I figure I need a bunch of hobbies. I don't know what the hobbies are yet, but I'm going to figure it out," McIntyre said. (From 00:50 to 01:18)

McIntyre, however, still has at least five to seven years left in professional wrestling, and he has many goals to achieve in the Stamford-based promotion.

