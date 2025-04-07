Drew McIntyre finally reveals the reason he stormed out after CM Punk's return

WWE star Drew McIntyre finally revealed why he stormed out of the arena at Survivor Series 2023 following CM Punk's return to the company. The Second City Saint was fired by All Elite Wrestling in 2023 following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

In an interview on the Wafflin' podcast, The Scottish Warrior shared that he was very angry following Punk's return a couple of years ago. Drew McIntyre revealed that he left the arena because he was angry, but it wasn't solely about the 46-year-old's return to the promotion.

The former World Heavyweight Champion noted that Seth Rollins was screaming at Punk from twenty feet away and admitted that he wouldn't have been able to stand that close while angry.

"You know, the night CM Punk returned, I may have definitely left the arena. I was so angry, not necessarily just about that. There were a couple of reasons. With Seth Rollins 20 feet away, shaking his fist, getting angry, swearing at him… and me, who left the arena, because when I’m actually angry, I couldn’t stand that close," McIntyre said.

McIntyre added that when he gets mad, he is more likely to punch someone in the face rather than yell at them.

"I would walk up and punch somebody in the face, because I’m a grown man. I don’t shout things from a distance. I hit people, or I walk away and calm down," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

McIntyre is scheduled to battle Damian Priest in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Vince Russo praises Drew McIntyre's rivalry ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently praised Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo complimented the rivalry between the two stars. He also praised Drew McIntyre for wearing an eye patch after being attacked by The Archer of Infamy.

"It was good. And then we had the Damian Priest one later on in the show. I like Drew with the eye patch, to be honest with you. Listen, man, Drew, Drew cuts a great promo. Damien Priest cuts a good promo, too. He just needs to be a little bit more creative. He says a lot of basic things. He. He just needs help, you know, with the verbiage. But I thought promos from both guys were pretty decent tonight." [From 14:04 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had a legendary rivalry last year, which culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for McIntyre following his match with Priest at WrestleMania 41.

