Vince Russo is a fan of current WrestleMania 41 feud; enjoyed both stars' promos on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is admittedly a fan of a major SmackDown feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The storyline in question involves former World Champions Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo put over Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest for their SmackDown promo, noting he was a fan of McIntyre with the eye patch.

"It was good. And then we had the Damian Priest one later on in the show. I like Drew with the eye patch, to be honest with you. Listen, man, Drew, Drew cuts a great promo. Damien Priest cuts a good promo, too. He just needs to be a little bit more creative. He says a lot of basic things. He. He just needs help, you know, with the verbiage. But I thought promos from both guys were pretty decent tonight." [14:04 onwards]

McIntyre claimed he'd never be the same during his promo this week on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior referenced Priest's attack on him from last week that ended with McIntyre getting slammed on a windshield.

The feud kicked off after Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Fans will have to wait to see which of these two men walks out as the winner.

