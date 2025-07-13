Drew McIntyre fires personal shots at Randy Orton mid-match at SNME: "What happened to you?"

During their match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Drew McIntyre fired some personal shots at Randy Orton. McIntyre and Orton locked horns for the first time since the March 28 episode of SmackDown.

After a short hiatus, McIntyre returned on the July 4 edition of the blue show. He confronted Orton and Cody Rhodes, but before things reached a boiling point on the microphone, The Viper struck The Scottish Warrior with an RKO out of nowhere.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made the match official for SNME. The two former WWE Champions opened the event, and it quickly escalated into a hard-hitting match. Drew McIntyre controlled things early after hitting Randy Orton with a backdrop on the announcers table.

In classic McIntyre fashion, he taunted his opponent mid-match. He was giving Orton massive chops when he asked:

"What happened to you?"

Randy Orton ate the chops like it was nothing, no selling the hits from Drew McIntyre. The question was valid from McIntyre, who knows the darker side of Orton from their feud back during the pandemic.

The Scottish Warrior hit the Claymore on Orton, who was able to put his foot on the bottom rope in time. After a distraction by Jelly Roll, McIntyre got hit with the RKO, allowing The Viper to win. However, McIntyre got the last laugh after taking down the musician.

