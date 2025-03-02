Drew McIntyre furious after controversial exit from WWE Elimination Chamber

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 02, 2025
Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: star
Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's dreams of headlining this year's WrestleMania were shattered at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Scottish Warrior's exit from the Chamber was controversial.

This year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match featured some of the biggest names in the company, including John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. The Scottish Warrior and The Visionary kicked off the match on a high note. Priest entered the match in the third spot, followed by Logan Paul in the fourth spot.

McIntyre seemingly got distracted after John Cena entered the match in the fifth spot. He hit The Cenation Leader with a vicious Claymore, but got carried away while mocking his opponent. Damian Priest took advantage of this opportunity and rolled up the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion for a pin. Following his elimination, Drew became extremely angry and took out Priest.

However, The Scottish Warrior's elimination from the Chamber was highly controversial as he was reportedly slated to win the match and main event WWE WrestleMania 41. This could set up a feud between McIntyre and Priest going into The Show of Shows, which might not sit well with The Scottish Warrior either.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Drew McIntyre's future.

