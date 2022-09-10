Drew McIntyre collides with The Bloodline's newest member on WWE SmackDown; gets attacked by former champion

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre collided with Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior was then attacked by former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

The younger brother of The Usos officially joined The Bloodline in the opening segment of the show. He made a surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns, his cousin, beat The Scottish Warrior to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Drew McIntyre was furious with Sikoa for costing him the undisputed world titles, and he challenged the latter to a match on the same night, which he accepted. The former NXT star wasn't alone as he was accompanied to the ring by Sami Zayn and his older brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso for the match.

During the bout, The Scottish Warrior hit the Futureshock DDT and was set up for the Claymore, but The Usos pulled Sikoa out of the ring. Later on, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions started attacking McIntyre outside on the floor while the referee was distracted by Sami Zayn. The Street Profits then came out to even the score.

Finally, The former WWE Champion hit Solo Sikoa with a Claymore, sending the latter out of the ring. Karrion Kross then showed up and locked Drew McIntyre in the Kross Jacket from behind.

The show went off the air with McIntyre trying to escape the hold while the screen turned black and white.

