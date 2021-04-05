Drew McIntyre gets called out by newly crowned NJPW champion 

Will Ospreay has called for a match against Drew McIntyre and wants to find out who the best British wrestler in the world is. The newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has claimed he wants to test himself against the Scotsman.

During the post-Sakura Genesis interview, Ospreay said that he would love to have a potential IWGP World Heavyweight Champion vs. WWE Champion match between himself and Drew McIntyre.

I had 6 points I wanted to talk about:

• Separation of IWGP World title

• The United Empire limits

• The @RevProUK Title

• How to make a World Champion

• Shingo

• Okada



I also spoke about Stardom, Drew McIntyre & CM Punk.



WATCH HEREhttps://t.co/yukwFJhu6p pic.twitter.com/GQppahTNkf — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 5, 2021

According to The Commonwealth Kingpin, the winner of the aforementioned match will determine who the best British wrestler is out of the two men. Ospreay believes that a win over McIntyre would pretty much establish him as the best Brit wrestler in the world.

"I would like to test myself against one of the other people that call themselves the greatest British wrestler that ever lived. He's a man that held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Drew McIntyre. Say that if there's ever a chance the United States visa has been approved, I would love to have a IWGP World Heavyweight Champion vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion between two British men and find out who the best British wrestler is out of them."

Before going their separate ways, both Will Ospreay and Drew McIntyre faced each other in a singles match under the WCPW banner.

The two British Superstars - who are currently working for two of the biggest global wrestling promotions - were among the biggest stars on the Independent circuit at one point in their careers.

Eventually, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE, whereas Ospreay settled in Japan and has become a regular for NJPW. Over the past few years, the two men have enjoyed massive individual success in their respective promotions.

Drew McIntyre could regain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37

Within the span of the next few days, Drew McIntyre will have the opportunity to regain the WWE Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. At WrestleMania 37, McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the title.

Meanwhile, the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has the chance to face Kazuchika Okada at the Tokyo Dome in May. First, the United Empire leader will have to get past Shingo Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku.