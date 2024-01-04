Drew McIntyre gets emotional about his next move after huge loss on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has been in a bit of a slump when it comes to huge matches. The Scottish Warrior took to her social media handle to let the fans know how he feels after his loss earlier this week.

Drew McIntyre has been in pursuit of winning the big one in WWE of late. He is a two-time WWE Champion but has yet to win the championship in front of a live crowd. He has missed out on the opportunity on multiple occasions and has been looking for retribution.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the Scottish Warrior faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre came close to winning the title but in the end, the champion retained after a Curb Stomp. Now, the former WWE Champion has taken to his social media handle to let the fans know what would be next for him. In an emotional message, he stated that he didn't know what he would do.

When did Drew McIntyre win his first WWE Championship?

The former 3MB member returned to WWE in 2017. He went on to later win the Royal Rumble match in 2020. At WrestleMania that year, he beat Brock Lesnar in five minutes to win his first WWE Championship.

After winning his first WWE Championship in an empty arena, he was confronted by The Big Show. The 500-pound star was McIntyre's first challenger. The Scottish Warrior made quick work of Big Show to retain his newly won championship.

Since losing the WWE Championship for the second time, McIntyre has faced Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to win his next singles title. Unfortunately for him, he hasn't been able to get back on top of the food chain and his fans may be waiting to see him win the title in front of a live crowd.