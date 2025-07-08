Drew McIntyre gives himself hilarious new name following SmackDown return

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre returned to SmackDown last week after a month's absence. The Scottish Warrior assigned himself a hilarious new name in a recent social media update following his comeback.

The 40-year-old had been absent from WWE programming after losing the Steel Cage match to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. Amid his hiatus from the squared circle, McIntyre attended his former 3MB stablemate Jinder Mahal's (aka Raj Dhesi) wedding.

The former WWE Champion recently took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the Modern Day Maharaja's wedding. The Scotsman wore a turban and referred to himself as "The McIntyre Maharaja."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Drew McIntyre showed up during the opening segment of the show to interrupt Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. However, he ended up getting floored by an RKO. Consequently, McIntyre was booked to wrestle The Viper this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Wrestling veteran believes Drew McIntyre will wrestle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

After making his way to the squared circle on SmackDown, Drew told Cody Rhodes that he wanted him to dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam so they could compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer noted that he was the biggest McIntyre fan. The veteran opined that the wrestling promotion planted seeds for a future championship clash between McIntyre and Rhodes.

"I'm the biggest Drew McIntyre fan as well. What I look at is they're planting seeds. I love when he said with him and Cody, they have a similar path, and if you're gonna tell me I'm gonna get Cody and Drew for the world title, that is a bigger picture. When I look at, okay, I have Gunther, I have this returning John Cena, I also have CM Punk. These are all people that have been plugged in the way of Drew McIntyre," he said.

Check out the entire podcast below:

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The SmackDown star will look to get his revenge and win back the title he lost to The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41.

