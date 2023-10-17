Drew McIntyre goes down memory lane to share a fiery warning to Seth Rollins after RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has a message for Seth Rollins as the two stars near their epic clash at Crown Jewel next month.

Rollins came out this week, airing his grievances with The Scottish Warrior and calling out his hypocrisy. He called out the number one contender for his World Heavyweight Championship to get some answers. The Visionary insinuated that he was working with The Judgment Day and rolled out a clip showing McIntyre talking with Rhea Ripley last week. The Scottish Warrior said that Rhea came to him, and it did not concern Seth.

In a recent post on Twitter, Drew reiterated that the World Heavyweight Champion needed to worry about his upcoming match at Crown Jewel. He used the lyrics of his old theme song, "Broken Dreams," to send a message to the champion, indicating that the gold would soon be in his possession.

"Out of time, So say goodbye, What is yours, Now is mine #WWERaw," McIntyre shared.

Drew McIntyre has changed his attitude recently

Over the last few weeks, Drew McIntyre has made it clear that he will not interfere in anything that does not concern him. This decision led to The Scottish Warrior turning a blind eye when The Judgment Day mauled Jey Uso. This change in attitude was again visible when McIntyre did not act as Damian Priest attacked Rollins last week.

Even during his confrontation with Rollins, he made it clear that he wanted the champion to be at his hundred percent before their match, but that did not mean that he would babysit Seth and watch his back every single time.

Drew McIntyre was the backbone of WWE during the Thunderdome Era as he carried the championship without the fans being present in arenas. He spoke about it during his promo this week as well and made it clear now that he had the chance to win the title again, and that he would not fail to capitalize on it.

Are you excited to see The Scottish Warrior collide with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.