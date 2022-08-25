"She did great things for the women's division" - Drew McIntyre heaps praise on a WWE Hall of Famer

Drew McIntyre recently heaped praise on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

McIntyre is currently gearing up to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. He has been tangling with the champ for the past few weeks on SmackDown and even managed to hit The Tribal Chief with a Claymore Kick last Friday. Trish Stratus made an appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW, confronting Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY on the show and even teased a future match against the Role Model.

The Scottish Warrior recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his upcoming championship bout, his old theme song, and some of his favorite matches. When asked about how he felt about the 7-time Women's Champion's return last Monday, he praised the legend, saying this -

"It's awesome to see Trish back. I was a huge Trish fan as a young Drew. And she really did great things for the women's division. You know, the initial women's revolution, evolution started with like herself and Lita main-eventing RAW, putting on incredible matches. Watching how much she developed especially in-ring, and the big star she became. She did set the groundwork for all the opportunities that women get today, and they deserve today," said Drew McIntyre [12:58 to 13:22]

Drew McIntyre shared a rare image with Johnny Gargano following the latter's WWE return

Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to WWE on this week's Monday Night RAW. Although there were rumors about him returning to the company after he let his contract expire in December 2021, his shock return on Monday took most fans, and even backstage talent by surprise.

Drew McIntyre congratulated the former NXT North American Champion on Twitter, just writing "welcome back." the tweet also had a picture of the two together, posing with the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship, which the duo won in 2016, before Drew signed with WWE in 2017.

With Johnny Gargano seemingly starting a feud with his former partner Theory, and the fact that he and Drew McIntyre are on different brands, the path of the two former NXT Champions will probably not cross for some time.

