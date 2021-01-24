Drew McIntyre has a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe and his fans in India (Exclusive)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has a huge fanbase in India. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Drew McIntyre opened up about the same and shared a heartfelt message for his fans in India.

"I just wanna thank them as I always do whenever I get the chance. It's unbelievable like how many WWE Indian fans there are. I hate that I've never been to India. I can't wait till things are normal and I come there physically and meet everybody in person, perform in person. But I see all the messages on social media, especially on the Instagram. Like I see all the posts that it's always from Indian fans and the reason I'm WWE Champion doing all the cool things I do is because of my fans. And such a huge portion are in India. Like just to put in perspective like our numbers socially, for Youtube consumption, India is number one for like most watched Youtube videos. And amount of fans on Facebook, like the Indian audience is incredible and I thank them for supporting WWE, thank them for supporting me."

You can watch the interview with Drew McIntyre here.

Drew McIntyre will appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is all set to appear at Superstar Spectacle, a special show for the WWE Universe in India. Drew McIntyre teased that he will be mixing up with some of the Indian talents during the show.

"I'm so proud we're able to bring them a special show of their own, Superstar Spectacle, and highlight some of our current Indian talent you know, but some that you don't know. And I'm going to be getting to mix-up. Like I told you, I'm not going to spoil it but I'll be in there, I'll be mixing it up with some of the Indian talents. So keep your eye on Superstar Spectacle, it's going to be freaking awesome."

Fans can catch Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and many other top WWE Superstars at Superstar Spectacle. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

