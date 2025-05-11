Drew McIntyre held back in WWE due to one real-life backstage reason, claims veteran

Several WWE Superstars are currently competing for the top spot in the promotion. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Drew McIntyre should be the face of the company, and he claimed one real-life reason is holding him back.

The Scottish Warrior has been absent from the main event picture for several months. While many expected him to receive a significant push after his historic rivalry with CM Punk last year, McIntyre was booked for a non-title singles match against Damian Priest at this year's WrestleMania. Last night at Backlash, the 39-year-old lost a Fatal 4-Way match for the United States Championship.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo disclosed that he thinks McIntyre should be the top guy in WWE. The former head writer claimed that the SmackDown star not being a politician is why he is not in that spot:

"My top guy would be Drew. Absolutely without a shadow of a doubt. He looks the part. He's believable. He's entertaining. He's money, bro. Drew McIntyre is money. But Drew McIntyre probably isn't in a top top spot because, from what I see of Drew, he's not a politician, bro. And if you're not a politician and kissing somebody's a**, you're probably not gonna be on top," he said. [10:36 - 11:19]

Vince Russo thinks Karrion Kross should also have a better spot in WWE

On the same episode of The Brand, Vince Russo also disclosed that he believes Karrion Kross is another superstar who should be in a top spot in the Stamford-based company.

The ex-WWE head writer stated that the former NXT Champion is "freaking phenomenal."

"You know, Karrion Kross is another one, bro. This guy is freaking phenomenal. I don't think Karrion Kross kisses a**. These are the guys I wanna go with," he added. [11:20 - 11:33]

It will be interesting to see if either Drew McIntyre or Karrion Kross get a push in the coming months.

