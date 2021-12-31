"A future main event player for us" - Drew McIntyre has high hopes for a wrestling Legend's son (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre opened up about his desire to face Bron Breakker while speaking exclusively to Rick Ucchino for Sportskeeda Wrestling.

AJ Styles' recent appearance for NXT has given rise to the possibility of other main roster stars mixing it up with younger talents from the developmental brand.

When asked if he had his eye on any specific NXT talent, Drew McIntyre mentioned Bron Breakker and admitted that the legendary Rick Steiner's son could eventually become a top guy in the WWE.

Drew McIntyre had the opportunity to interact with Breakker during WWE's European tour, and he was impressed by the 24-year-old superstar's attitude towards the business.

The former WWE champion advised Bron Breakker to stay grounded as he tipped the NXT star to achieve massive success on the main roster.

"I think I mentioned this to my wife last night. We had NXT on in the gym when we were working out. She said to me when she saw AJ on the screen, like; you think you'll end up showing up because AJ was there, and I was just trying to think. Who logically would I come out and do something with? Maybe, Bron. We've spent some time in Europe. I got a chance to see him up close. To see his attitude, his work ethic, I'm very impressed. If he keeps doing what he's doing, keeps his feet on the ground, you know he is going to be future main event player for us," revealed Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre has been keeping track of NXT 2.0

Bron Breakker isn't the only name that has caught Drew McIntyre's attention, as the SmackDown star is a regular viewer of NXT 2.0. and has enjoyed the emergence of a few familiar faces.

The Scottish Warrior was pleased to see Roderick Strong being pushed as the leader of the Diamond Mine faction. McIntyre was also a fan of Mandy Rose's transformation as he praised the recent work of Toxic Attraction and its members.

"Yeah, I mean, I've been following the show, and I'm very excited to see a lot of people stepping up, getting an opportunity. The Diamond Mine, seeing Roderick Strong getting the chance to be a leader, is really cool. The Toxic Attraction, you know Mandy is stepping up as a leader. They are doing great," Drew McIntyre stated.

Bron Breakker is already a big favorite amongst main roster stars, and that's a great sign regarding his WWE future.

While it may take some time, we can't wait for Bron Breakker's call-up as Drew McIntyre is one of the established stars waiting for him in the big leagues.

