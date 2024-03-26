Drew McIntyre doesn't hold back on CM Punk after getting embarrassed on WWE RAW

The segment between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW tonight was electric. All three men didn't hold back on each other, and it seems like the hostility hasn't died down. The Scottish Warrior has taken a shot at his injured enemy on Twitter.

Punk confirmed he will be at WrestleMania 40 as the guest commentator for McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship match against Rollins. This makes for an interesting dynamic for the bout, as proven by DM Hunk's lack of focus. He got laid out by The Visionary to end the segment.

However, despite getting attacked by Seth Rollins due to focusing too much on CM Punk, Drew McIntyre continued his fine social media game. The Scotsman sent a brutal message to him about his role at WrestleMania, making fun of his injury in the process.

Check out what McIntyre tweeted:

"Try not to injure yourself putting on the headset Phil," Drew McIntyre tweeted after his segment with CM Punk.

Given his hatred for both men, it remains to be seen if CM Punk will play any further part in McIntyre's match against Seth Rollins. The Straight Edge Superstar even flirted with the idea of becoming the guest referee before saying there's no way he'd be able to call the match fairly.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will likely become more paranoid following RAW now that his attention has shifted. Like Rollins with The Bloodline, The Scottish Warrior is not 100% focused on the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Punk effect has already left him laying, although McIntyre did get one back on The Visionary later in the show.

