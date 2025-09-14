Drew McIntyre instantly regrets message to Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown star Drew McIntyre sent a message to Cody Rhodes today on social media that he instantly regretted. McIntyre brutally attacked Rhodes last month on the blue brand and hit him with a Claymore through the announcer's table.Rhodes hadn't been seen since and returned from his hiatus this past Friday night on SmackDown to get revenge on The Scottish Warrior. He hit Drew McIntyre with a Cody Cutter following his bout against Randy Orton and then challenged him to a match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.McIntyre took to social media today to send a message to Rhodes. He noted that The Rock wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion's soul, but he wanted something else.&quot;The Rock wants Cody's soul. I want his a**,&quot; McIntyre wrote.The former champion then realized his poor choice of words and reacted with an image of a Kurt Angle promo when he said the wrong thing in the past.McIntyre defeated Randy Orton this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown before Cody Rhodes made his return. Rhodes has not competed in a match since teaming up with John Cena to defeat Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre via disqualification on the August 8 edition of the blue brand.Drew McIntyre criticizes WWE roster for not being in shapeDrew McIntyre recently took a shot at the rest of the roster and claimed that many of them needed to get in better shape.Speaking on the Wrestling Republic, McIntyre suggested that the majority of the roster did not look the part and did not stand out at all.&quot;I don’t know why it was so controversial. The 85%, maybe I’m a little off. Maybe it’s like 82% of the roster. It’s like they shouldn’t be WWE Superstars. And I don’t just mean that you have to be big and jacked like me. It would help to look like an athlete, my god. It’s like, you know, you’re in there, World Wrestling Entertainment. Wrestling’s still in there. Athletic endeavor. At least look like an athlete.... Be in shape, for goodness’ sake,&quot; he said. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can defeat Rhodes this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza.