"Big, ugly, ginger face was such a picture" – Former WWE Champion insults Sheamus after SmackDown

WWE star Drew McIntyre had some unflattering words for his former friend Sheamus after the two came face-to-face on SmackDown this past week.

McIntyre emerged as the mystery partner for The New Day in the six-man tag team match against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. The Scottish Warrior titled the odds in favor of The New Day as he hit Holland with the Glassgow Kiss followed by a Claymore Kick.

McIntyre spoke with Megan Morant on Talking Smack after the main event. He said he enjoyed Sheamus' reaction to his entrance. The former WWE Champion wanted to frame that picture and keep it as a mantlepiece:

"Sheamus' face, it was such a picture. Big, ugly, ginger face was such a picture. I'm gonna frame that picture. That reaction is going right over my mantle, right over." (from 2:59 to 3:10)

You can watch the full video here:

You can view the full SmackDown results from this week here.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus share a long history of feuds and friendship

During the Thunderdome Era, Drew McIntyre carried the company as the WWE Champion on RAW. He won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Towards the latter part of 2020, Sheamus aligned with Drew, and the two became a formidable force on RAW. However, the stable didn't last long as the 44-year-old turned on his partner. The two met at WWE Fastlane, where McIntyre steamrolled his opponent in a No Holds Barred Match and went to WrestleMania to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny The fact that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre’s friendship blurs the lines of babyface and heel is so cool. The fact that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre’s friendship blurs the lines of babyface and heel is so cool. https://t.co/bb33xwoYH4

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Celtic Warrior. He has expressed interest in winning the Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Perhaps a feud with Ricochet could be on the horizon.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh