Drew McIntyre insults WWE fan with brutal gesture

Drew McIntyre insulted a WWE fan today during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. The Scottish Warrior will be facing Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McIntyre recently put out a PSA for wrestling fans ahead of The Show of Shows and instructed them to wear deodorant to the event. During the WrestleMania Kickoff Show today, Michael Cole called attention to a fan in the crowd.

The wrestling fan was wearing a Michael Cole shirt, and McIntyre poked fun at him for being the only fan of the RAW commentator. The former World Heavyweight Champion then threw a stick of deodorant to the fan, who celebrated after catching it. You can check out the hilarious video in the Instagram post below.

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has become extremely personal. The Archer of Infamy threw Drew McIntyre over the top rope in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and also eliminated him from the Men's Elimination Chamber. Priest even cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL last year to become World Heavyweight Champion.

It will be interesting to see who wins the Sin City Street Fight this weekend.

