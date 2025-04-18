Drew McIntyre insults WWE fan with brutal gesture

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 18, 2025 21:45 GMT
McIntyre insulted a fan today ahead of WrestleMania. [Image credits: WWE.com/ the promotion
McIntyre insulted a fan today ahead of WrestleMania. [Image credits: WWE.com/ the promotion's official Instagram]

Drew McIntyre insulted a WWE fan today during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. The Scottish Warrior will be facing Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

McIntyre recently put out a PSA for wrestling fans ahead of The Show of Shows and instructed them to wear deodorant to the event. During the WrestleMania Kickoff Show today, Michael Cole called attention to a fan in the crowd.

The wrestling fan was wearing a Michael Cole shirt, and McIntyre poked fun at him for being the only fan of the RAW commentator. The former World Heavyweight Champion then threw a stick of deodorant to the fan, who celebrated after catching it. You can check out the hilarious video in the Instagram post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has become extremely personal. The Archer of Infamy threw Drew McIntyre over the top rope in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and also eliminated him from the Men's Elimination Chamber. Priest even cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL last year to become World Heavyweight Champion.

It will be interesting to see who wins the Sin City Street Fight this weekend.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications