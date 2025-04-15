Drew McIntyre shares important PSA ahead of WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre sent an important message to WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows will air live from Allegiant Stadium this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior took to social media today to share a message to wrestling fans ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend. Drew McIntyre stated that fans should be respectful to each other and any wrestlers that they see while in Vegas.

He implored fans to wear deodorant, support independent wrestling, not to hang around the airport, stay away from their hotels, don't interrupt their conversations, and not to address them by using their real names.

Ad

Trending

"Stay away from the hotel, that is a safe space. Imagine that is our house, because it is our house for the week, it is our home for the week. We have our family and friends there, and some of the superstars have kids. Respect personal space. Would you like someone coming into your house, shoving a camera in your face and your kid's face? Think about it that way," he said. [From 1:31 - 1:45]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre will be squaring off against Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

Drew McIntyre sends heartfelt message to injured WWE star

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sent a heartfelt message to Kevin Owens after he announced he would be missing WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury.

In an interview with Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over podcast, McIntyre wished Owens the best in his recovery. The former World Heavyweight Champion noted that the timing of the injury was unfortunate, and added that he hoped Owens returned as soon as possible.

Ad

"Obviously, Kevin's [Owens] got to take some time off [due to his neck injury & surgery] and I wish him all the best. It's unfortunate right before WrestleMania. I told him the same. It sucks! I've been there when things are taken away from you. Especially when it comes to your body is scary, you only get one neck, [and] can't take any chances, so, we've got our fingers crossed, he'll get through that and [be] back as quick as he can and safely as he can," McIntyre said. [From 20:08 to 20:29]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL last year to become World Heavyweight Champion. It will be fascinating to see which star wins the Sin City Street Fight this weekend at the biggest show of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More