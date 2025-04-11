WWE: Drew McIntyre sends heartfelt message to Kevin Owens

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre broke his on-screen heel character to convey his best wishes to Kevin Owens. The Scottish Warrior will be in action at WrestleMania 41, but KO will be absent due to a major injury.

On the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, The Prizefighter heartbreakingly announced that he wouldn't be able to wrestle Randy Orton at The Show of Shows. Owens revealed that he had been dealing with a serious neck injury for the past four months and would require surgery, making him unable to compete against The Apex Predator.

Speaking to Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over podcast, Drew McIntyre offered his support to the WWE former Universal Champion during his time off to recover. He acknowledged the unfortunate timing before WrestleMania and empathized with Kevin Owens' situation of having a spot taken away due to the physical limitations inherent in their profession.

"Obviously, Kevin's [Owens] got to take some time off [due to his neck injury & surgery] and I wish him all the best. It's unfortunate right before WrestleMania. I told him the same. It sucks! I've been there when things are taken away from you. Especially when it comes to your body is scary, you only get one neck, [and] can't take any chances, so, we've got our fingers crossed, he'll get through that and [be] back as quick as he can and safely as he can," McIntyre said. [From 20:08 to 20:29]

Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 41 match was announced by a major WWE official

The Scottish Psychopath has been involved in a heated rivalry with Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown. The animosity between the two men has led to back-to-back attacks on each other on the Friday night show.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis confirmed that Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will settle their score in a one-on-one match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"What I am here to do now is make a match official for WrestleMania. I am here to announce that Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Damian Priest at WrestleMania," he announced.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Scotsman emerges victorious over the former Judgment Day member at WrestleMania 41 and gets back into the world title scene after that.

