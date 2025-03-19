  • home icon
  Drew McIntyre issues two-word caution to Damian Priest ahead of WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre issues two-word caution to Damian Priest ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 19, 2025 00:31 GMT
Drew McIntyre attacks Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre attacks Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The WWE SmackDown brand has been terrorized by Drew McIntyre for weeks. Damian Priest is among those McIntyre has waged war against. As he continues seeking revenge for being controversially dethroned of the World Heavyweight Championship one year ago, McIntyre is warning Priest after the recent onslaught.

The Scottish Psychopath beat Seth Rollins to become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL, but then lost the title to Priest minutes later. Drew just recently revealed a major secret from that moment. McIntyre has had a grueling journey since then. The hunt for Priest continued on SmackDown as McIntyre attacked to force a DQ win over Shinsuke Nakamura. Priest was then double-teamed before being decimated at ringside by McIntyre. After steel stairs to the head and a Claymore, Drew promised to make Damian's life a living hell before stomping him on the way out.

also-read-trending Trending

McIntyre took to Instagram today to continue taunting The Archer of Infamy. The 39-year-old issued a two-word message to Priest that serves as a reminder of last time and a warning for next time. McIntyre included a few photos from Friday's attack.

"On sight," Drew McIntyre wrote with the photos below.

Priest currently leads his series of televised matches against McIntyre at 2-1. Drew won their first singles bout on RAW in January 2024, but Priest pinned him at WrestleMania XL and Clash at the Castle: Scotland last year.

WWE SmackDown lineup for this week

WWE SmackDown will take place at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, for the first time this week. Below is the updated lineup:

  • Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will all appear
  • Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan
  • Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
  • Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega

Netflix will air Friday's SmackDown live at 3 PM ET for international viewers. The USA Network will then air the taped show in the usual 8 PM ET timeslot.

Edited by Angana Roy
