Drew McIntyre issues two-word caution to Damian Priest ahead of WWE SmackDown

The WWE SmackDown brand has been terrorized by Drew McIntyre for weeks. Damian Priest is among those McIntyre has waged war against. As he continues seeking revenge for being controversially dethroned of the World Heavyweight Championship one year ago, McIntyre is warning Priest after the recent onslaught.

Ad

The Scottish Psychopath beat Seth Rollins to become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL, but then lost the title to Priest minutes later. Drew just recently revealed a major secret from that moment. McIntyre has had a grueling journey since then. The hunt for Priest continued on SmackDown as McIntyre attacked to force a DQ win over Shinsuke Nakamura. Priest was then double-teamed before being decimated at ringside by McIntyre. After steel stairs to the head and a Claymore, Drew promised to make Damian's life a living hell before stomping him on the way out.

Ad

Trending

McIntyre took to Instagram today to continue taunting The Archer of Infamy. The 39-year-old issued a two-word message to Priest that serves as a reminder of last time and a warning for next time. McIntyre included a few photos from Friday's attack.

"On sight," Drew McIntyre wrote with the photos below.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Priest currently leads his series of televised matches against McIntyre at 2-1. Drew won their first singles bout on RAW in January 2024, but Priest pinned him at WrestleMania XL and Clash at the Castle: Scotland last year.

WWE SmackDown lineup for this week

WWE SmackDown will take place at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, for the first time this week. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will all appear

Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega

Expand Tweet

Netflix will air Friday's SmackDown live at 3 PM ET for international viewers. The USA Network will then air the taped show in the usual 8 PM ET timeslot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback