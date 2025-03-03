Drew McIntyre reveals unplanned WWE moment involving his wife

The WWE history books are full of unscripted moments. Despite the nature of the business, the world of pro wrestling is often unpredictable, and Drew McIntyre knows this well. The veteran superstar recently opened up on one massive moment in the company's history and his wife's involvement.

The Scottish Warrior kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania XL and defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship as CM Punk downplayed him on commentary. An emotional Drew McIntyre celebrated, then taunted Punk until he attacked and beat Drew down. Damian Priest then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to end the Scotsman's reign in just over five minutes. McIntyre was cheered at ringside by friends and family, including wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel.

McIntyre and Frohnapfel tied the knot in December 2016 after meeting in 2013. Drew credited his wife for being there for him when he returned to WWE in 2017, stating he wouldn't be a World Champion without her. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, McIntyre recalled his WrestleMania 40 match and how a brief moment was very special, revealing that he did not plan to present Kaitlyn with the World Heavyweight Championship before then.

"I felt validated in Philadelphia at ‘Mania to have that moment. I made the absolute most of it after I won the match, with the fans chanting 'you deserve it.' I wish it was 'you’ve earned it' because I certainly felt like I’d earned that moment. But nonetheless, I was happy about it. [...] Then I was able to present the title to my wife, who was such a big part of the journey, which wasn’t planned. I went with how I felt at that moment. That five minutes after the pinfall was still very special, still counts and still something that will always stick with me before everything went horribly wrong in front of the world," McIntyre said.

McIntyre and Rollins got another shot at The Archer of Infamy at WWE Money in the Bank last July. The Triple Threat match saw Priest retain the World Heavyweight Championship in just under 16 minutes.

Drew McIntyre plans for WWE WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre competed for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. One year later, it appears McIntyre will be competing in a non-title match at The Show of Shows.

According to the reports, McIntyre vs. Damian Priest was planned for WrestleMania 41 in late April, and Drew was unhappy with the direction. The Archer of Infamy eliminated The Scottish Warrior from both Men's Royal Rumble match and again in the Elimination Chamber this past weekend.

There had been speculation that WWE would nix McIntyre vs. Priest's WrestleMania plans. However, given what happened at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, the match appears to be back on.

