Drew McIntyre joked about future match after bust-up between football managers

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had an interesting proposal following a tense moment between the managers of English football clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

This past Sunday, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other in the English Premier League. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. The two respective managers of the clubs, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, got into a confrontation in the middle of the game and also at the end of it.

Following the video going up on Twitter, Drew McIntyre took to the platform to suggest that the two managers settle things in a good old-fashioned fight. WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales, and that's where The Scottish Warrior wants the managers to settle their differences.

"I’m gonna have to talk to the brass about setting up a showdown between the lads at #WWECastle," McIntyre tweeted.

You can check out the video from Sky Sports and McIntyre's response below:

Fans had a variety of takes on Drew McIntyre's suggestion

Several fans liked the former WWE Champion's idea and joined in on the action.

One fan thought that the match between Conte and Tuchel should be for the 'Undisputed Universal Premier League Championship.'

One fan created a video package and felt the confrontation had WrestleMania vibes.

Another fan pitched the idea for the former WWE Champion to be the special guest referee for this match.

One other fan even pitched the idea of making former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho their third opponent.

One fan responded by predicting the outcome of the match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Some fans took the opportunity to wish McIntyre a healthy recovery after it was recently reported that The Scottish Warrior was pulled out of all live events due to a back injury.

As of now, the match between McIntyre and Reigns is scheduled to take place as planned. It remains to be seen whether there will be any changes in the near future.

Do you think McIntyre will walk out of Clash at the Castle as the new undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

