WWE Rumor Roundup - Concern over Drew McIntyre's injury ahead of Clash at the Castle, Former Universal Champion returning, Details of a major shake-up

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. There is a lot to get into with Clash at the Castle just around the corner.

A recent injury report about Drew McIntyre has raised concerns amongst fans regarding the Scottish Warrior's status for the upcoming show. The rumor roundup covers all the details on McIntyre's immediate future and whether he will wrestle at Clash at the Castle.

A former world champion is also all but confirmed to make his return, while another report states that the roster could undergo a major shake-up under Triple H. On that note, let's take a look at the top rumors of the day:

#1. Drew McIntyre pulled from live events before Clash at the Castle

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Drew McIntyre was pulled from this weekends live events as he is dealing with back issues - PWInsider



Hopefully nothing major & a speedy recovery for him in time for the Clash PPV in a few weeks. Drew McIntyre was pulled from this weekends live events as he is dealing with back issues - PWInsiderHopefully nothing major & a speedy recovery for him in time for the Clash PPV in a few weeks.

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most consistent superstars in recent years, and he is preparing for what is inarguably the biggest match of his career. Drew is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fightful reports that McIntyre has unfortunately been working through an injury; however, he is not expected to miss the Clash at the Castle PPV. The 37-year-old star is reportedly dealing with a "rough back injury." It should be noted that he has already been taken off this weekend's house shows as a precautionary measure.

The report stated that McIntyre would not need surgery and just needed time to rest up before competing at Clash at the Castle.

While the untimely injury is certainly disconcerting news for the promotion, Triple H and his team will be glad that McIntyre is still on course to wrestle in Cardiff on September 3rd.

#2. Bray Wyatt is likely to return very soon

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Three years ago today, The Fiend Bray Wyatt arrived in WWE Three years ago today, The Fiend Bray Wyatt arrived in WWE https://t.co/Xk3VJYXOFn

All roads are visibly leading to Bray Wyatt's long-awaited WWE return! Fightful reported a few days back that people within WWE were expecting to see Wyatt rejoin the company.

PW Torch's Wade Keller confirmed Fightful's report and noted that the former Universal Champion is indeed set to reappear on TV.

"I can back up Fightful's reporting that Bray is likely back in WWE soon." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Bray Wyatt has not stepped inside the ring since his shocking release from WWE in 2021. During his hiatus from wrestling, Windham Rotunda has branched out into movies and has focused on spending time with his family.

Wyatt's WWE run suffered from serious creative problems as reports suggested that the superstar didn't have a positive backstage relationship with Vince McMahon.

Triple H is now in charge, and as noted earlier, The Game is willing to work with former talents like Bray Wyatt and many others to make the product more appealing.

In case you missed it, Bray Wyatt's former partner is also open to working under Triple H!

#3. Details of WWE's next major shake-up

The RAW and SmackDown rosters could be involved in a massive Draft following Clash at the Castle, based on Fightful's latest report.

Many RAW Superstars are currently slated to appear on the September 9th episode of SmackDown. Additionally, SmackDown stars are also booked for the RAW shows on September 5th and 12, respectively. The internal listings have led talent to believe that a shake-up could be on the cards.

While nothing's been confirmed, superstars have been speculating backstage about a roster reshuffle and anticipate it to happen immediately after Clash at the Castle. The writing team has also been told that any character repackaging for the talent will be set in motion only after the premium live event.

Triple H kicked off his tenure in the best way imaginable, and fans got to witness real changes after Clash at the Castle.

What is the one big change you would like to see the most in Triple H's WWE? Share it in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil