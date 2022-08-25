"Same expression on his face the whole time” – Former WWE Champion takes a dig at Dexter Lumis

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently joked about Dexter Lumis having the same expression on his face whenever he makes an appearance.

Lumis returned to WWE on the August 8 episode of Monday Night RAW. This past week, the Tortured Artist took things to the next level when he interfered in a tag team match between AJ Styles & Bobby Lashley against The Miz and Ciampa. He kidnapped the A-Lister and walked off to the back.

The Scottish Warrior made a record 14th appearance on WWE's the Bump this week. During a conversation with the hosts of the show, Drew joked that it was ironic that Lumis has so many layers and emotions to his character when he only has that one single expression on his face during every TV appearance.

"What's interesting about this situation with Dexter is that there's so many layers to him. So many emotions and he has the same expression on his face the whole time." (From 22:08 - 22:15)

Dexter Lumis was arrested on WWE NXT 2.0 this week

The Dexter Lumis saga from Monday Night RAW spilled over to NXT this week as the star made an appearance on the promotion this week.

He came out to meet Indi Hartwell and the couple reunited in the middle of the ring as fans rejoiced. However, the two could not stay that way as Dexter was later arrested and carried away by security officials. Before leaving, the 38-year-old handed a letter to Indi that said:

"Goodbye Indi (for now). I love you, forever."

With Dexter arrested, it will be interesting to see what happens with The Miz next week on the red brand.

Do you think we'll see Lumis again next week on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

