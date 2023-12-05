Drew McIntyre kicked out of RAW by Adam Pearce after assaulting injured top star

Drew McIntyre has been taking everything extra personally since he recently turned heel on RAW. This week, he essentially got kicked out of the show by Adam Pearce for assaulting an already injured star.

This Monday, Drew McIntyre faced Sami Zayn. The two had a back-and-forth contest last week and another verbal exchange before their match where Zayn further upset the Scotsman with his words.

In response, Drew McIntyre ruthlessly defeated Sami Zayn, taking advantage of a knee injury he got when making a simple jump. However, if that wasn't enough, he further assaulted him backstage before Adam Pearce had him removed from the arena:

McIntyre made it clear to Sami Zayn that they were nothing alike. He even took an apparent dig at CM Punk but said that it could have been about anybody.

The match against Sami Zayn was an instant classic and the perfect way to open the show on RAW. It's safe to say that McIntyre always intended to keep his eyes peeled on the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

The attack on Sami Zayn was called a despicable act and completely compassionless.