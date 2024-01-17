"Drew McIntyre would kill these guys" - Reason why Vince McMahon was forced to change members of popular faction in 2020 revealed

Drew McIntyre has recently been on a path of destruction to get to the top of WWE again. However, back in 2020, he was the talk of the town as a workhorse champion. He was the major reason why Vince McMahon was forced to change the members of Retribution back in 2020.

In 2020, WWE moved to the ThunderDome because of COVID-19. During that time, the promotion decided to introduce a group of WWE Superstars as Retribution. All members of the faction wore ski masks and wreaked havoc across WWE.

On Wrestlingnews, former WWE Superstar and Retribution member Mason Madden recently spoke about the reason behind the faction's formation and how the WWE Universe's reaction forced Vince McMahon to change the members of Retribution.

"The initial thought when they had the little guys -- that's actually how I ended up in Retribution was they had the little guys with the ski masks on making a mess. And then everybody bragged on it because they were like, 'Look at how small these guys are, Drew McIntyre would kill these guys.' So the next week, they said, 'Vince said get some bigger guys.' So they actually got some Performance Center guys, and I managed to sneak my way in as an extra long enough to get unmasked, and actually get called up." [H/T Wrestlingnews]

Who was Drew McIntyre's first challenger after he won the WWE Championship?

In 2020, Drew McIntyre was the face of the WWE. He won the Royal Rumble that year and made the most impactful elimination in the form of Brock Lesnar. After winning the 30-man elimination match, the Scottish Warrior went on to main event WrestleMania.

At the Show Of Shows, McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar and captured his first WWE Championship. McIntyre's celebrations were cut short when he was interrupted by The Big Show. The former WWE Champion challenged McIntyre to an impromptu championship match, which the latter won.

