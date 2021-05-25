Drew McIntyre vs Kofi Kingston to determine No.1 Contender for WWE Title on next week's RAW

One way or another, we will get a challenger for Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre will face off once again on next week's Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW as they faced each other in a No.1 Contender's Match for the WWE Championship. However, an unexpected interference from Bobby Lashley prevented the bout from reaching a conclusion.

This prompted both an angry Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston to storm backstage and demand an answer from WWE official Adam Pearce. Pearce confirmed that a rematch will happen between the former WWE Champions and it has now been made official.

Next week, McIntyre and Kingston will go head-to-head to decide who will challenge for the WWE Championship.

The winner of the match will go on to face Lashley at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Both men are more than deserving of this opportunity. As Kofi Kingston suggested, he never got his WWE Championship rematch after his loss to Brock Lesnar. From McIntyre's perspective, there has always been something or the other preventing him from getting back the main title.

Next week's match will surely be one to watch. It would be great to see which of these superstars come out on top.

Bobby Lashley will be suspended if he interferes in Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston's match

The outcome of tonight's opener saw Bobby Lashley bring an end to this exciting match before we could find his next challenger. This left both Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston infuriated, who went and took it up with WWE official Adam Pearce.

Pearce heard their arguments and made a match between the two men official. However, he also added an extra stipulation a few moments later.

Bringing Bobby Lashley and MVP into his office backstage, Adam Pearce informed the WWE Champion that if he were to interfere in next week's match, he will be suspended for 90 days and without pay.

"If EITHER of you interfere in @TrueKofi vs. @DMcIntyreWWE next week or even go to ringside... you'll be suspended for 9️⃣0️⃣ days. WITHOUT PAY."@ScrapDaddyAP is not afraid to lay down the law and make things fair.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HlnU1NvZf1 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

This is good news for Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and the WWE Universe. The fans will get to see the Scottish Warrior and the New Day superstar go one-on-one for the first time since 2013.

Who do you think will come out on top in this bout? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.