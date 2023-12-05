Drew McIntyre left furious; was seething before immediately challenging superstar to a match on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn were involved in a heated confrontation during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Following their tense backstage exchange last Monday, McIntyre had hinted that he'd reach out to Adam Pearce to make the match against Zayn official for this week's show.

Drew McIntyre opened the show and addressed the WWE Universe. He pointed out how Seth Rollins tried to pull a fast one him last week by giving a title match to Jey Uso and hence got what he deserved when McIntyre headbutted him. As for dealing with Jey Uso, he assured that his time was coming.

Sami Zayn then made his way out to confront the Scottish Warrior. McIntyre didn't hold back, delivering some cutting 'truths' by claiming that Zayn deserved getting screwed by The Bloodline, unlike himself.

Zayn fired back, highlighting his redemption by headlining WrestleMania and making his family proud—a feat he questioned if McIntyre could claim to have achieved.

Zayn's remark left the two-time WWE Champion seething with fury. He demanded a referee, eager to settle their differences in the ring.

