Drew McIntyre levels major accusations against WWE officials: "This is actually stupid"

Drew McIntyre has made a major accusation about some WWE officials following The Draft.

The Night 2 of the WWE Draft was held earlier this week on RAW and McIntyre was not particularly happy. He was baffled after getting drafted in the third round.

The Scottish Warrior was recently on The Pat McAfee Show and accused RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis of being drunk during the Draft.

"I was frustrated but it's not even frustration. I'm not angry or this is like whatever I'm going to start cracking heads. It's just... This is stupid. This is actually stupid. Let's just look at this situation. I think I said to the APA, Ron Simmons and John 'Bradshaw' Layfield... they're known for being heavy drinkers, and I said, 'Have you been getting all these guys in the war rooms drunk?' The general managers [are] drunk since Friday to Monday and that's why. Like drafted Drew McIntyre in the third round, it doesn't make me angry. It just perplexed me." [12:33 - 13:19]

Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW in the third round of Night 2 along with the Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, and Carlito.

A WrestleMania 13 match inspired Drew McIntyre to be a WWE Superstar

Drew McIntyre opened up about his childhood in Scotland on The Pat McAfee Show.

He revealed that watching Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin tear each other apart in a Submission Match at WrestleMania 13 inspired him to become a professional wrestler.

"It was WrestleMania 13, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart versus Stone Cold Steve Austin. Even at my age at the time, which my goodness, I was probably not even a teenager yet. They told the perfect story. Everything that was good about our industry, the physicality, and but more importantly, and the biggest thing in our industry is an emotional connection with our audience. That's something you can't really teach." [20:12 - 20:38]

Drew McIntyre began training to become a professional wrestler at the age of 15. He moved to England later to develop his skills and began working for independent promotions there before getting signed by WWE in late 2007.

