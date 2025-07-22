  • home icon
Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul tease a hilarious name for their team ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 18:54 GMT
Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul (Picture credits: McIntyre's X/Twitter)

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul will team up to face 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton and popular musician Jelly Roll at SummerSlam. The two stars recently discussed a potential name for their tag team.

The Scottish Warrior made an appearance on The Maverick's IMPAULSIVE podcast. The two stars discussed several things, including firing shots at multiple top stars, potential future scenarios, and more. The two stars also acknowledged that they were officially a WWE tag team.

McIntyre revealed that they had not discussed any names for their tag team. He noted that Maverick Warriors would be an obvious choice. However, he would like to go with something like Rage Bait, considering the posts they share online while staying in character.

"No, we're just discussing it for the first time. I mean, the obvious things are like the Maverick Warriors, and you've got the symbol with the M and the… [Mike Majlak interrupts and says he does not like it.] What I like is something like Rage Bait because of all the crap we put online and just drive everybody crazy," said Drew McIntyre. [From 4:53 to 5:07]
Logan Paul added that they could use the name The Rage Baiters or The Master Baiters.

"The guys who rage bait, the Rage Baiters, or the Master Baiters," added Logan Paul. [From 5:08 onwards]

You can check out their conversation in the video below:

On the July 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Maverick interrupted Jelly Roll's performance to fire shots at him, stating the rapper did not belong in a WWE ring. As the two stars were engaged in a verbal back-and-forth, Randy Orton stepped in to defend the musician. However, Drew McIntyre sneaked in and blindsided The Viper with a Claymore.

The following night on Saturday Night's Main Event, Jelly Roll and Logan Paul got involved in the singles match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to set up the tag team match for WWE SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre makes an interesting remark after backlash over his pairing with Logan Paul

Many wrestling fans on the internet were not amused with the addition of Logan Paul and Jelly Roll in the ongoing rivalry between McIntyre and Orton.

The Scottish Warrior recently took to his X/Twitter account to address the online backlash. He defended the promotion's booking decision and noted that the online hate might be a sign that it was not that bad.

"The internet hates this already which probably means it’s not actually that bad," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

It will be interesting to see how McIntyre and Paul fare in their first outing as a tag team.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
