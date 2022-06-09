Drew McIntyre "loved" WWE idea that Vince McMahon gave him

Drew McIntyre recently recalled how Vince McMahon played a part in naming his trademark WWE weapon.

The Scottish Warrior has carried a five-foot Claymore with him to the ring since 2020. The sword is named after the WWE Superstar’s late mother, Angela, who passed away in 2012.

McIntyre appeared in a WWE UK video with Welsh musician Tara Bandito to promote the Clash at the Castle premium live event. Discussing his “Kneel to the Steel” catchphrase, the two-time WWE Champion revealed that McMahon wanted the sword to be named Angela.

“It was actually my boss, Mr. McMahon, Vince McMahon’s idea,” McIntyre said. “We were trying to think of a name for the sword and I was thinking Bonnie, like Bloody Bonnie or something, like The Widowmaker… something ridiculous, something proper wrestling-like. He was like, ‘What’s your mother’s name?’ I went, ‘Angela.’ He went, ‘Would you like that?’ I went, ‘I would love that.’” [3:07-3:22]

Watch the video above to hear McIntyre brush up on his Welsh language pronunciation ahead of WWE’s first major UK show in 30 years. Clash at the Castle is due to be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3.

Drew McIntyre’s Clash at the Castle aspirations

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/Ik0TV1yD7C

WWE is yet to announce any matches for Clash at the Castle. However, Drew McIntyre is widely expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event.

The 37-year-old frequently says in media interviews that he wants to win the title on UK shores. He also promised last week on SmackDown that he will be the person to dethrone Reigns.

The two men have met in four previous televised singles matches, with The Tribal Chief winning every time.

