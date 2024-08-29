Drew McIntyre makes bold claim ahead of his clash with CM Punk at WWE Bash in Berlin

Drew McIntyre is set to clash with CM Punk in a Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin this Saturday. The Scottish Warrior made a bold claim ahead of the highly anticipated square-off.

The 39-year-old former World Heavyweight Champion scored a victory against The Best in the World at SummerSlam. Nevertheless, their feud continued past the premium live event on Monday Night RAW. The 45-year-old challenged McIntyre to a Strap Match in the German capital, which the latter accepted.

In an interview with Nerd Reactor ahead of his fight with Punk, The Scottish Warrior claimed he would end The Best in the World's career at the premium live event:

"I'll fly to Berlin on Thursday. We'll have media and the kickoff show in Berlin on Friday. The match with Punk, where I end his career, on Saturday," he said. [9:01 - 9:09]

Ex-WWE writer thinks Drew McIntyre will defeat CM Punk

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the highly anticipated Strap Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star predicted the square-off would end in The Scottish Warrior's victory:

"I'm gonna say that Drew McIntyre wins two times in a row over CM Punk, two times in a row. Why not? Cody handled Seth Rollins, why can't Drew handle CM Punk? And then maybe Punk gets the last one, so it's not even, but the last one was CM Punk. So I say Drew McIntyre goes over for a second time in the Leather Strap Match," he said.

Punk has yet to win a televised match since his return to WWE last year. It would be interesting to see if the 45-year-old could get his first victory at Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

