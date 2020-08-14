Drew McIntyre makes bold claim about WWE title match against John Cena

WWE Champions Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title against Randy Orton. But the Scottish Psychopath wants to defend his gold against another WWE legend, John Cena.

In a recent interview with SunSport, Drew McIntyre was asked about John Cena's potential return to the company and if he would like to defend his WWE title against the 16-time champion.

Drew McIntyre stated he wants to face and defeat John Cena in a title match. The WWE Champion revealed that he would like to have Cena's name on the list of opponents he has conquered in title bouts.

"I would say 'you're the one I want to beat'. I want that name on my list. It'd be a heck of a match."

John Cena is currently working as a part-timer in WWE and makes sporadic appearance. He was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania when he lost against Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

Drew McIntyre and his current run in WWE

Drew McIntyre has been nothing short of brilliant on WWE RAW ever since he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He is currently involved in a feud against Randy Orton, and the two Superstars will lock horns in a title match at SummerSlam.

During the interview, Drew McIntyre also talked about his ongoing feud with Randy Orton and said that it has a lot of truth involved, which makes the rivalry even better.

"We're really doing some cool stuff and there was so much truth involved and I think the best storylines are based in truth and right now Randy's really stepped up. Randy not trying is not the best in the world or Randy all about himself or when you know he's not trying, to everyone else it will make it will look like this guy's incredible. But right now he's on fire he's giving it everything and the fact that I'm getting to go up against him now and really test myself."

Advertisement

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

On the last episode of RAW, we saw Randy Orton attack Ric Flair who was his greatest supporter heading into the next PPV. The Viper is turning more and more brutal with each passing week and is expected to have a great match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. The backstage reports have also suggested that WWE could have Randy Orton walk out of the PPV with the title.