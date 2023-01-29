Drew McIntyre makes a bold statement looking back at a major milestone in WWE ahead of Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre assertively teased that he would win the men's rumble match, which will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

McIntyre also took a nostalgic trip to win the 2020 Royal Rumble for the first time. To his surprise, Royal Rumble 2020 was held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The 2020 Men's Royal Rumble was structured differently than previous editions. Instead of starting the match-up and ending chaotically, Brock Lesnar dominated almost the entire first half of the 2020 version.

Lesnar eliminated one entrant after another with little effort, as if reenacting a WWE video game in which the player controlled him.

The Beast wasn't challenged until McIntyre entered the match. It was The Scottish Warrior who defeated Brock Lesnar and went on to win the contest.

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share that he is familiar with winning the Royal Rumble at The Lone Star State ahead of the Premium Live Event.

"A Rumble in Texas you say #RoyalRumble," The Scottish Warrior wrote.

During the 2020 men's rumble match, former WWE Champion Edge returned to the ring after a nine-year absence. The Rated R Superstar was eliminated by Roman Reigns. McIntyre eliminated Reigns to win the match and received the positive reaction he deserved from the crowd.

