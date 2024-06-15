Drew McIntyre makes heartfelt gesture ahead of his match at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is moments away from a huge match in the main event of Clash at the Castle. Ahead of his match, The Scottish Psychopath made a heartfelt gesture directed at his wife.

McIntyre has been in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship for months. At WrestleMania XL, he finally won the belt in front of a live crowd, however, the Scotsman got carried away in mocking CM Punk after the match, who was on commentary for the match, leading to Punk attacking The Scottish Warrior. Damian Priest took advantage of the assault and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract resulting in Drew losing the title in less than six minutes.

At Cash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre will face off against Damian Priest to capture the World Heavyweight Title in front of his home crowd. Moments before his main event match, McIntyre sent out a message to his wife through a heartfelt gesture.

"Always with me. I’ll see you soon," he wrote.

Last night on Clash at the Castle Kickoff show, McIntyre revealed that his wife will not be present at the premium live event, as she had to go through emergency surgery.

At Clash at the Castle in 2022, Drew McIntyre faced off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The match ended with Reigns walking out of the premium live event as champion thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference.

With Damian Priest's The Judgment Day stablemates barred from ringside, McIntyre hopes to end the night differently this year with gold strapped around his waist unless CM Punk has different plans.