Drew McIntyre seemingly sends a final message to CM Punk ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is less than a few hours away, and Drew McIntyre seemingly dropped a final message for CM Punk ahead of the Scotsman's clash with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Drew McIntyre has a shot at redemption as he is preparing for a World Heavyweight Championship match against The Judgment Day star. The Scottish Warrior got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022, but Solo Sikoa cost him the match.

However, history could repeat itself tonight as CM Punk has been looming in the shadows. Ahead of the event, Drew McIntyre dropped a video promoting Glasgow, Scotland, and likely fired shots at The Second City Saint by saying, "Choose Rock 'n' Roll because Punk is dead."

This could be McIntyre's final message for The Straight Edge Star before heading into the show's main event against Damian Priest. It won't be surprising if The Scottish Warrior has more to say, as Drew McIntyre previously tweeted during his match at WrestleMania XL.

CM Punk doesn't deserve to be in WWE, says Drew McIntyre

After constantly getting outsmarted by factions in the Stamford-based promotion, Drew McIntyre became bitter. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day have cost The Scottish Warrior numerous opportunities, which made him turn against everyone by becoming a selfish performer.

Moreover, he expressed his unhappiness upon CM Punk's return to WWE. During an appearance on Title Sports Network, the former World Heavyweight Champion said The Second City Saint doesn't belong in the company unless he's doing non-wrestling roles.

"My message is I'm going to stop giving you such a platform. I've made him more relevant than I ever should've because it's fun to rip on him because he makes it so easy and I just can't stand the guy. He doesn't deserve to be in our company unless it's working backstage and doing ambassador work. Put on your suit, earn that check, and shut up and stay out of my way," McIntyre said.

It'll be interesting to see if CM Punk interferes in the show's main event to cost Drew McIntyre another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.