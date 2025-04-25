Drew McIntyre makes history after WrestleMania 41; issues statement

Drew McIntyre has plenty to celebrate after WrestleMania 41, as he not only won his Sin City Street Fight against Damian Priest but also set a few records. McIntyre has boasted that his tweet during Mania made history in terms of engagement.

It's no secret that The Scottish Warrior's social media game is among the best in WWE today. His tweets, mostly directed at his rivals, often achieve virality. One such tweet McIntyre made during WrestleMania 41 went viral in no time. He posted a picture of himself midway through his match against Priest, which was a homage to a similar tweet he made during Mania 40, where he faced Seth Rollins.

The former Universal Champion recently took to the social media platform and mentioned how his tweet had set a new record. Drew McIntyre wrote that his post generated massive reposts and was the most viewed WrestleMania tweet.

"The numbers never lie, and neither does Drew McIntyre: - 2nd most liked post on X within the first hour (past 60 days) - Most reposted WrestleMania content on X - Most viewed post during WrestleMania," tweeted McIntyre.

WWE veteran Vince Russo shocked over Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 41 win

During his WrestleMania 42 review for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vinc Russo expressed amazement over WWE putting over McIntyre at WrestleMania. Russo explained that the promotion rarely has The Scottish Warrior win big matches, which is why his victory over Damian Priest came as a pleasant surprise.

"I was shocked, bro. This was my first loss. I could not believe they put Drew over. They never, ever put Drew over. I was absolutely shocked to the point that I was like, is Damian Priest hurt? I thought he was hurt or something went kabuki-ish in the finish."

It'll be interesting to see how McIntyre fares in the coming weeks and months, and if his Mania win was the beginning of a renewed push into the main event.

