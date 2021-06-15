Drew McIntyre makes interesting comparison between WWE Superstar and Mike Tyson

Drew McIntyre is preparing for what could be the biggest match of his WWE career at Hell in a Cell. The Scottish Warrior will take on Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Championship.

This match may shape the rest of McIntyre's stay on Monday Night RAW. If he loses the match, he will never be able to challenge for the title as long as Lashley is champion.

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on RAW Talk, where he discussed his upcoming match. It was here that he made an interesting comparison between his opponent and legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

The comparison was specific to Tyson's later years, when he was surrounded by controversy. McIntyre also compared MVP to Don King, Tyson's former promoter:

"You know I was watching this documentary. I don't know who it remind me of (sarcastically). It was about Iron Mike Tyson, you know Tyson was on top of the world at one point, just being superstar after superstar, boxing opponent after boxing opponent. Unbelieveable, and you know he had this promoter in his corner, can't think of who he reminds me off again (sarcastically). He was building up Tyson, swelling up his head, taking all his money, milking that cash cow. Eventually, Tyson started enjoying the girls outside the ring. Again I don't know who it reminds me of but in the end Tyson got his arse knocked out by Buster Douglas, and this Sunday, I don't know who it reminds me of but Bobby Lashley is getting knocked out by Drew McIntyre," said Drew McIntyre.

The battle between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will be one to watch out for. It will be interesting to see who leaves Hell in a Cell as WWE Champion.

What are Drew McIntyre's options after Hell in a Cell?

There are two possible outcomes for Drew McIntyre after Hell in a Cell. The first is that he becomes a three-time WWE Champion, securing his spot as the top man on Monday Night RAW once again. This will probably lead to yet another match between himself and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam.

The other scenario is if the Scottish Warrior loses and can never challenge Lashley for the title again. Drew McIntyre is too big of a superstar to not be in the main title picture. As such, many fans are wondering what could happen if he loses this Sunday.

One option, and the most popular by far, is having him move to SmackDown in order to challenge Roman Reigns.

Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I’m coming for you Roman#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/FRoJN5Z1BR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 14, 2020

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre move to SmackDown and challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Jack Cunningham