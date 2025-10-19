Drew McIntyre makes major accusation against WWE

Drew McIntyre made a major accusation against WWE following his match against Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown. McIntyre defeated Rhodes via disqualification on WWE SmackDown, but was initially scheduled to face a different star during the show.McIntyre was scheduled to battle Jacob Fatu on the blue brand, but the match never took place. The Samoan Werewolf was attacked backstage by a mystery assailant during the show, and Cody Rhodes opted to replace him in the match.WWE shared a highlight from the match between Rhodes and McIntyre today on social media and suggested that The American Nightmare put the former champion in his place. The Scottish Warrior responded by accusing the company's social media team of being on Rhodes' payroll, and you can check out his message in the post below.&quot;What in the ChatGPT are you on about?! 😂 I know you’re on Cody’s payroll but try to be less obvious next time. He took the DQ like the coward (and fraud) he is,&quot; said McIntyre.Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza last month to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.Former WWE writer suggests Triple H buried Drew McIntyre at WrestlepaloozaWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H's booking of Drew McIntyre in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo complimented Rhodes on his victory but noted that losing the match clean at Wrestlepalooza 2025 did nothing to benefit McIntyre. He also suggested that fans may stop caring about the 40-year-old due to how many big matches he loses.&quot;I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?&quot; Russo said.Jesse. @MadAssassin_LINKDrew McIntyre has to defeat Cody Rhodes for the title. He just has to.It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Rhodes and McIntyre in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.