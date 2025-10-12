Drew McIntyre makes major claim on massive anniversary

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre made an interesting claim on a major anniversary today. The veteran battled Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza last month.The Scottish Warrior took to social media today to react to debuting on television eighteen years ago. The former World Heavyweight Champion shared a compilation of photos of himself over the years, and claimed that he was &quot;still serving.&quot; You can check out McIntyre's message in the post below.&quot;Internet tells me it’s now 18 years since I debuted on your television screens. The internet tells me I’m ‘still serving’ whatever that means,&quot; he wrote.Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza to retain his title. Seth Rollins defeated Rhodes to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE last night in Australia. McIntyre was not booked for a match at Crown Jewel 2025.Former WWE writer reacts to Drew McIntyre's loss at WrestlepaloozaWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on how WWE has been booking Drew McIntyre on television as of late.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned why the company elected to have McIntyre lose to Rhodes clean at the PLE last month. He suggested that the match didn't do anything for McIntyre and wondered how many times the company would hand him losses before people stopped caring.&quot;I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?&quot; Russo said.Drew @DMcIntyreWWELINKOverlooked. Under appreciated. Ignored. No more.McIntyre is currently involved in a rivalry with Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown, and the two stars are scheduled to square off this Friday night in a singles match. It will be fascinating to see if McIntyre can defeat The Samoan Werewolf on the blue brand and bounce back from his loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.