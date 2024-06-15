Drew McIntyre makes surprise appearance at independent wrestling promotion ahead of Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre made a surprise appearance at an independent wrestling promotion. This took place before his upcoming title match at Clash at the Castle.

Right from the start of his WWE career, Vince McMahon dubbed Drew McIntyre the chosen one. However, it took him several long years to live up to that name. After being initially released from the company, he returned and won the WWE Championship. However, he did it without any fans in attendance.

Hence, at WrestleMania 40, Drew was determined to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins in front of a sold-out crowd. After winning the title, his dream turned into a nightmare when Damian Priest cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on him. Since then, Drew has been trying to get a rematch, and he will finally get his title shot at Clash at the Castle.

This year's Clash at the Castle is set to take place in Scotland. Since it is McIntyre's homeland, he visited his former promotion, Insane Championship Wrestling. He showed up during Jack Jester's promo, and the two men enjoyed a moment in the ring. ICW is where McIntyre wrestled before he arrived in WWE. He is the first-ever ICW World Champion.

"Long time no see, @InsaneChampWres 🫡," wrote Drew on Twitter.

Drew McIntyre claims he is the standard in this industry

Drew McIntyre is currently operating at a level like no other. He is at the top of his game and looks poised to take the World Title from Damian Priest. However, it takes McIntyre a lot of effort to stay at this level for a long time.

Recently, the Scottish Psychopath took to social media to share his busy schedule, and he even claimed to be the standard in this industry.

"On Thursday I started work at 7am. After 12 straight hours of media and appearances did you think I was going to bed? Na. Straight to the gym. I am the standard in this industry and it’s up to everyone else to keep up. PS, the elbow is good as new 💪 #WWECastle," Drew McIntyre wrote.

It remains to be seen whether all this training will help McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.