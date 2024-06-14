WWE Superstar claims he is "the standard" of the wrestling industry

When one looks at the wrestling industry in 2024, perhaps Roman Reigns is the biggest name owing to his historic 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion—not only the reign itself but also how The Tribal Chief brought mainstream publicity to the product. If anyone has challenged his place in the business, it is his cousin, the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Be that as it may, an argument can be made that Drew McIntyre is up there among the finest in-ring performers of today. McIntyre is a very popular name not only in the United States but also in Europe and India, among other places all over the world. He hails from Scotland, where Clash at the Castle will take place on June 15. The Scotsman will headline the event in an attempt to regain the World Heavyweight Championship he lost to Damian Priest in April.

Trending

Taking to Instagram, The Scottish Warrior shared his busy schedule this weekend, which begins at 7 a.m. and includes multiple media appearances along with hours spent in the gym. He claimed that he is the standard in the industry, perhaps rightly so:

"On Thursday I started work at 7am. After 12 straight hours of media and appearances did you think I was going to bed? Na. Straight to the gym. I am the standard in this industry and it’s up to everyone else to keep up. PS, the elbow is good as new 💪 #WWECastle," Drew McIntyre wrote.

He's certainly one of the most popular wrestlers among European audiences, especially in Scotland, naturally. The crowd was clearly behind The Scottish Warrior, which could mean that Damian Priest is in for a rough night defending his belt. That is, of course, unless he has some help from someone other than a member of The Judgment Day, who are all barred from ringside.

WWE has acknowledged Drew McIntyre's induction into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame

Ahead of Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre was inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame on June 13. Fellow Scottish wrestler Piper Niven was also present at the ceremony. She credited McIntyre for bringing a WWE Premium Live Event to Scotland for the first time.

WWE congratulated the Scotsman for being the first active wrestler to receive this honor.

Piper Niven will also contend for a world title this weekend. She is booked for a match against Women's Champion Bayley.