WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland main event confirmed

WWE will host the sequel to Clash at the Castle this weekend. The show will air live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and there is a lot to be excited about.

AJ Styles recently pulled off a trick from WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's playbook on SmackDown. He teased retirement, only to call out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and attack him. The following week, Rhodes challenged The Phenomenal One to an "I Quit" match at the event.

Although Styles is clearly not retiring just yet, he opened up about it being a legitimate possibility ahead of the show. He teased that it could happen after his match against The American Nightmare. This angle makes their clash for the title a high-profile showdown with major stakes. However, the main event slot is going to the hometown hero, Drew McIntyre.

It may have been an easy guess, but Cody Rhodes has headlined every PLE this year except Elimination Chamber: Perth, in which he did not compete. The company has now confirmed that World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest's title defense against The Scottish Warrior will close the show.

McIntyre disclosed earlier today during the Kickoff show that his wife will unfortunately not attend the event as she is undergoing an emergency surgery. Meanwhile, two prominent stars are heavily rumored to appear at the PLE.

Will either one of these former WWE Champions play a role in the main event?

Drew McIntyre's biggest rival and one of his closest longtime friends could join the main event at Clash at the Castle in some form or fashion. The men in question are CM Punk and Sheamus.

The Straight Edge Superstar was spotted in Glasgow at the hotel where all the WWE talents are staying. The report also stated that he was seen training at the hotel's gym.

As for the Irishman, he met Drew McIntyre on RAW this week during a backstage segment. He showed support to the Scotsman. Despite their differences, it appears both men are on the same page heading into the event.

Sheamus shared an Instagram story earlier today, revealing that he is in Glasgow. He is not booked for SmackDown or Clash at the Castle, thus sparking intrigue among fans.