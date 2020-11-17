Drew McIntyre sends bold message to Roman Reigns after winning the WWE Championship 

On RAW, Drew McIntyre put Randy Orton down with a thunderous Claymore Kick and pinned him to win the WWE title. McIntyre had lost the belt to Orton at Hell in a Cell, but he is back again at the very top of the RAW roster. Following his victory, Drew McIntyre was interviewed in a backstage area, where he had a stern warning for Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here's what McIntyre had to say to Roman Reigns:

I think I have got the words for this one. You told me to go get a title, Roman. I went and got a title. See you Sunday.

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns is now set for Survivor Series

A short while ago, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre had an epic face-off on SmackDown, with Reigns telling McIntyre that he needs to win the WWE title before he can cross paths with him. McIntyre has done exactly what Reigns had told him to do, and we are finally going to see these two behemoths collide at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE, while there's no bigger babyface than McIntyre. This clash had wowed the fans at WrestleMania 35 last year. This time, the stakes are even higher, and one wonders who will come out on top when all is said and done.